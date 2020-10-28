Last Marquette Poll of election season shows Biden ahead of Trump; COVID less of worry

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) – The final Marquette Poll results before election day are out and the results look similar to how they have in the past few months, with Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump by five points.

Of those polled between October 21 and 25, 48% said they are voting for Joe Biden and 43% said they’re voting to re-elect the president. For Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgenson, 2% of people said they’re voting for her.

Another question asked of those surveyed is if they feel that Biden or Trump care about people like them.

43% said they believe President Trump does care about them, and 54% do not. For Biden, 56% think he cares about people like them, while 40% said they do not.

A local political science professor said Biden and Trump have been cultivating these personas for years.

“Joe Biden has worked very hard on selling this sort of empathetic message,” said Geoffrey Peterson, the department chair of political science at UW-Eau Claire. “You can say a lot of things about President Trump but empathetic is not one of the words that typically comes to mind when discussing his public persona. He has worked very hard on creating a public persona of being the tough guy.”

Those surveyed were asked how worried they are about COVID-19 as well as if they approve of how Gov. Tony Evers and legislature are doing at their jobs.

The number of those who are very worried about the coronavirus went down by five points since September. The poll found most people were somewhat worried and that 19% of people were not worried at all.

The governor’s job approval has been going down since the pandemic began.

Of those asked between October 21 and 25, 50% said they approve of the job he is doing. The state legislature has an even lower approval rating with only 36% of Wisconsinites surveyed feeling they are doing a good job.

Peterson said the low approval could come from a lot of things.

“A lot of it has to do with COVID and what’s seen as the lack of legislative response to it,” he said. “The Assembly and Senate haven’t really been in session to address this in, I think its six months now at this point. I think there is a level of frustration in the public.”

To see the full Marquette Poll for yourself, click or tap here.

To see how the Marquette Poll is created, click or tap here.

The margin of error in this Marquette Poll was 4.3 percent.