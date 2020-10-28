Lawyers: Cop video doesn’t show fatal shooting of Black man

DES PLAINES, Ill. (AP) — Lawyers for two Black people who were shot by suburban Chicago police say video shared by authorities shows a bullet-riddled car but not the entire incident. Marcellis Stinnette was killed and his girlfriend, Tafara Williams, was wounded after Waukegan police shot them n their car on Oct. 20. Attorney Benjamin Crump says it appears that the officers had their body cameras off during key moments. Crump says he saw “bits and pieces” on Wednesday. Williams says Stinnette was badly wounded and still breathing after the shooting, but the only help he received from police was a blanket.