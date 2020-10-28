Mexican search group finds 59 bodies in clandestine pits

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican search group says it has found 59 bodies in a series of clandestine burial pits in Mexico’s north-central state of Guanajuato. The head of the official National Search Commission said Wednesday that excavations began a week ago based on a tip from relatives of missing people. Commission head Karla Quintana called it “a sad and terrible discovery.” She added that there were more “possible positive sites” where more bodies could be found and that work would continue. The bodies were extracted from 52 pits in the Guanajuato city of Salvatierra. Guanajuato has the largest number of homicides of any state in Mexico, and has been the scene of bloody turf battles between the Jalisco cartel and local gangs backed by the Sinaloa cartel.