Millions of mailed ballots not yet returned in key states

ATLANTA (AP) — Millions of mail ballots have yet to be returned in key battleground states just days before the presidential election. That’s according to data collected by The Associated Press. Officials warn that time is running out for voters who want to avoid a polling place on Election Day. AP research shows that at least 35 million mail ballots had been returned or accepted as of early Wednesday. But millions more remain outstanding in Pennsylvania, Florida and other states. Election officials urge voters who have not returned their ballots to avoid the Postal Service and instead use drop boxes or deliver ballots directly to local election offices.