Minnesota governors past and present ask for civility in the upcoming election

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - As election day approaches, the current and three former governors of Minnesota want to talk about what's ahead in the days to come.

Governors Tim Walz, Mark Dayton, Tim Pawlenty, and Jesse Ventura are part of a new nonpartisan public service campaign about the election.

In it, they talk about the importance of voting and that everyone's vote will be counted.

They also discuss the fact that there might not be a winner declared on election night and why that shows the system is working as it should.

Governor Tim Walz posted the PSA through his Twitter account.