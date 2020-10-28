Minnesota reports nearly 2,000 new cases, 19 more deaths

Minnesota health officials reported nearly 2,000 new cases of the coronavirus and 19 more deaths on Wednesday. Minnesota’s case total since the pandemic began is nearly 140,000 as the state continues to see an increase in case growth. Daily cases jumped over 2,000 three times in the last two weeks and the state’s 7-day rolling average of daily new cases continues to rise. Neighboring states North Dakota and South Dakota continue to see the highest per capita case growth in the nation.