Nearly 600 empty chairs put on display to represent Milwaukee County coronavirus deaths

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Nearly 600 empty folding chairs were on display Tuesday in MacArthur Square to put the pandemic in perspective.

"Those empty chairs all have a story," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. "All have a story of love, of care, of family, of friendship and of loss."

Each one represents a person who's died of COVID-19 in Milwaukee County in the past seven months.

"We realize that we have not had an opportunity as a community to come together and grieve and remember, so that's what we're here today to do," said Claire Zautke, health care director for Citizen Action of Wisconsin.

Pastor Greg Lewis said while hospitalized with coronavirus he lost four friends.

"This is serious business, and we need to make sure that we take care of our business and take care of each other. I don't want to see anybody going through what I went through. Nobody should have to go through it," Lewis said.

Anyone could stop by MacArthur square on Tuesday to see the memorial.

People could also come out and leave a message on a poster board for the community, or they could leave a private message if they preferred.

"When I look at those chairs, I see a lot of emptiness, which means to me a lot of sadness. It's a very stark picture. It's a very stark reminder of what we're living through right now,” Barrett said.

The memorial was only up until 4 p.m. Tuesday.