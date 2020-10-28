Pakistani clerics give approval to Hindu temple construction

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s state-run council of clerics, which advises the government on religious issues, has given its approval to the construction of a new temple for minority Hindus, ruling Islamic law allows them a place of worship. Lal Malhi, a prominent Hindu leader, applauded the ruling but noted the council recommended the government not spend public funds directly on the construction of private places of worship. The decision by the Council of Islamic Ideology comes after the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan abruptly halted construction on the temple in the capital Islamabad in June. Khan’s decision came amid threats from radical Muslims who called construction of the temple a blasphemous act.