President Trump making a stop in Rochester on Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WXOW/KTTC) -- If you weren't able to see President Trump in West Salem on Tuesday, you have another chance to see him later this week in Rochester.

KTTC is reporting that President Trump is planning to make a campaign stop in Rochester on Friday.

According to his campaign website, the president is scheduled to deliver remarks at the Rochester International Airport at 5 p.m.

Doors for the event will open at 2 p.m.

Prior to his stop in Rochester, he is scheduled to speak at the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport at 2:30 p.m. according to WBAY-TV.