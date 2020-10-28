Russell Wilson, Ciara fund charter school in Seattle area

SEATTLE (AP) — Football star Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara, the Grammy-winning performer, are the latest wealthy philanthropists to back a charter school. But they say they’re not focused on the politically charged school choice issue and are not deterred by the challenges that have plagued Washington state’s charter sector. Wilson and Ciara are contributing about $1.75 million to rebrand an existing charter school program just south of Seattle. The new Why Not You Academy in Des Moines, Washington, is expected to open in fall 2021. The school’s opening comes as the state’s deadline to authorize new charter schools is set to expire.