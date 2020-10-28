School District of Holmen officials have made the decision to keep the memorial wall

Holmen, Wis. (WXOW) - Back in June, the School District of Holmen sent letters to families informing them, the memorial wall located at the high school, will be taken down.

Cheryl Hancock, the President of the Holmen Board of Education, informed families that the memorial wall will remain but moved to a new location within the high school.

“The school board, in collaboration with the district administration, established a committee of stakeholders related to the memorial wall. That committee included students, staff, alumni, board members and families of those included on the wall. The committee met every week for two months resulting in a board policy that addresses the status quo as well as future plans for honoring and remembering those who pass away while students in our district,” Hancock said. “As construction has not been completed, we have not yet selected a new wall for placement.”

Linda Murray-Stollenwerk, one of the mothers whose child was on the memorial wall, is pleased with the district’s decision.

“The School District Of Holmen took immediate action to address our concerns. As a parent of a child who was memorialized on this wall, I feel that they listened to the concerns of the community and took everyone’s thoughts and feelings into consideration as they navigated this misstep,” Stollemwrk said. “As a district, we now have a policy in place to assist families in the future more fluidly, which was a very necessary piece of this outcome. I am grateful for such an amazing community and for the exceptional leadership we are blessed with in our School District.”

The memorial wall memorialized students, faculty, and others involved with Holmen Schools who passed away.