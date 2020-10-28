Trending warmer but still below average

With clear skies and strong winds overnight, temperatures have fallen back below the freezing mark across the region. So, another day to bundle up but by the afternoon you may need to shed a layer.

Back in the 40s

The region will finally break out of the 30s with highs today flirting with 50 degrees. The skies will be mostly dominated by the sunshine. To the north and late this afternoon there will be an increase in the cloud cover.

Cloud cover will become more widespread tonight into tomorrow. This will keep overnight temperatures from bottoming out. Even with the above freezing start, highs will stay closer to 40 degrees with a lack of sunshine.

SNOW?

Friday the sunshine will gradually make its appearance again but a quick dusting is possible. Thursday night into Friday morning, a disturbance may have enough energy to work into Wisconsin. However, it is very weak, so just a dusting is expected.

Once the sunshine moves back in temperatures will warm up to the 40s with calm winds.

Halloween weekend

Halloween will bring the warmest day in the last two weeks. Yet, it will be breezy! Winds will gust up to 40 mph into Sunday. By Sunday temperatures will be back into the 30s. But the good news is that it doesn’t seem like the trend will keep those temperatures around for long.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett