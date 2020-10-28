Venezuelan president: Key oil refinery attacked; 2 detained

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s president says a large oil refinery suffered a terrorist attack as his government struggles to provide domestic fuel to the crisis-stricken nation. President Nicolás Maduro announced Wednesday in a nationwide address that two foreigners have been detained. Maduro says that on Tuesday a large tower at the Amuay Refinery on Venezuela’s northern Caribbean coast had been toppled. This follows the arrest a month earlier of a U.S. citizen in the same part of the country. Venezuela was once a wealthy oil nation, but its broken refineries fail to produce enough fuel for drivers to fuel up their cars.