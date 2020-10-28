Vikings not declaring rebuild; DE Hunter has neck surgery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have emerged from their bye week down two starting defensive ends, after a salary-dump trade of Yannick Ngakoue and a season-ending surgery for Danielle Hunter.

Team leaders have so far declined to declare this a rebuilding year, despite the series of setbacks.

Hunter's operation to repair a herniated disk in his neck went as planned.

He was hurt in practice at the beginning of training camp.

Now the Vikings will take on a decidedly developmental look at defensive end over the next 10 weeks.

Ifeadi Odenigbo is the most accomplished player left.