WATCH: 12:45 p.m.: 3rd Congressional Debate

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Democratic and Republican candidates for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District meet in a debate Wednesday afternoon.

Incumbent Democratic Congressman Ron Kind was first elected in 1996 to the seat and has won re-election since then.

Republican challenger Derrick Van Orden is a retired Navy SEAL who currently runs a small hobby farm in Hager City.

The 3rd Congressional District covers a large portion of western Wisconsin encompassing Adams, Buffalo, Crawford, Dunn, Eau Claire, Grant, La Crosse, Pepin, Pierce, Portage, Trempealeau, and Vernon counties. Parts of several other counties including Chippewa, Jackson, Juneau, Monroe, Richland, and Wood counties also fall within the district.

You can watch the debate here on WXOW.com, our news app, and on our Facebook page.

WXOW-TV will also re-broadcast the debate on Sunday, November 1 at 1 p.m.

