LA CROSSSE/WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - WXOW Photographer Travis Judell got the opportunity to be part of the national press pool during the visit of President Trump to our area on Tuesday.

It allowed him to get access to the arrival of Air Force One and to the president while he was here.

Watch this exclusive video to see some of the highlights Travis was able to capture during the president's visit to West Salem.