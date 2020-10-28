Wisconsin Update: 45 deaths, 174 hospitalized since yesterday due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 45 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 174 people were newly hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,385 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, the largest number since the pandemic began, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The number of patients is up 35 from the day prior, with 339 of them in the ICU.

The 45 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,897 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

There have been 3,815 positive tests and 6,003 new negative tests since yesterday.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 151,260 or 78.2 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 50 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 20 of the 53 are in intensive care.

La Crosse County had 69 more cases according to the state's update on Wednesday. According to DHS figures, here's how the cases broke down demographically:

0-9 - 0

10-19 - 8

20-29 - 17

30-39 - 5

40-49 - 15

50-59 - 14

60-69 - 7

70-79 - 0

80-89 - 3

90+ - 1

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Crawford County reported its first death due to the virus. The Crawford County Public Health Department said the person was between 70 and 80 and had been battling COVID for the past few weeks.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 273 (+11) 3 Crawford 340 (+12) 1 (+1) Grant 1,881 (+48) 32 (+2) Jackson 494 (+22) 1 La Crosse 4,256 (+69) 21 (+0) Monroe 1,132 (+21) 5 Trempealeau 1,036 (+30) 2 Vernon 494 (+10) 3 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

