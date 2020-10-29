Ability Building Community staff honor longterm clients through a chicken-Q drive up

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - Various local nonprofits have had to develop creative ways to continue supporting staff and the clients they serve.

Ability Building Community (ABC), a local nonprofit that provides employment and volunteer opportunities to people with disabilities, hosted a chicken-Q on Thursday to raise money.

Many ABC clients with special needs have been employed by the nonprofit for decades and are praised for that. Before the pandemic, long-term clients were honored and thrown a recognition banquet, but because of COVID 19, the ceremony commenced through a chicken-Q drive-up.

Tim Brunson received an award after working with ABC for 40 years.

"My favorite part about today is everything," Brunson said. "Everyone here is doing a great job. Keep up the good work!"



John Stapleton received an award after 30 years.

"I very much enjoyed the food served today", Stapleton said. "I loved everything about today."

Crystal Heim, the Communications Coordinator for ABC, tells News 19 that people with special needs often can be looked over or feel like the odds are stacked against them. Heim said that isn't the case because ABC clients have shown time and time again to prove those prejudices false.

"When employers hire an ABC individual or an individual with disabilities, they are hiring a long time staff member," Heim said. "Our clients want to contribute to the community; they want to spend their own money. They want to contribute to the community, just like everyone else does."

Wayne Stenberg, the Executive Director for ABC, said having inclusivity in the community makes a community strong.

"It is important that we work with everybody," Stenberg said. "Our clients often tell us, you, 'I'm not special, I'm just part of the community. I just want people to treat with respect and show me that you care'".

The chicken-Q was made possible by many local people, restaurants, and organizations. Mark Cairns grilled the chicken, R&R catering prepared the potato salad and baked beans. Good Times provided the lunch containers, Quillins Grocery store donated the silverware and napkins. Reds IGA supplied the dinner rolls, and Kwik Trip Caledonia and La Crescent provided dinner rolls also. Other contributing businesses are the American Dairy Association's Houston County Chapter.

If you missed Thursday's chicken-Q, you can still donate to Ability Building Community here. Part of the proceeds made Thursday from the lunches were given to ABC.