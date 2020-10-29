Alliant Energy to close Lansing coal-fired plant by end of 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Wisconsin-based Alliant Energy has announced it will close its coal-fired power plant in the northeast Iowa city of Lansing over the next two years.

The Des Moines Register reports that the plan is part of the company’s broader goal to eliminate all coal from it’s portfolio by 2040 in a shift to solar, wind and other renewable energy.

Alliant says it has operated the 275-megawatt coal-fired plant in Lansing for 72 years and employs 26 people there.

The utility says retiring the plant allows the company to avoid significant investments that would otherwise be required to comply with changing environmental regulations.