Cumberland, Wis. (WXOW) Arcadia knocked home a pair of goals in the second half to overcome a 1-0 deficit and beat Barron in a Div. 3 Sectional semifinal Thursday.

Cesar Uriel Ortiz got things going for the Raiders with the equalizer off a turnover.

Then in the 63rd minute, Bill Breska booted to the far right corner to give Arcadia the lead and the win, 2-1.

The Raiders will play at Columbus Catholic Saturday with a trip to State on the line.