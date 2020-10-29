 Skip to Content

Back to highs in the 40s

Cloudier day with northerly winds brings highs back to the 40s
A few flurries possible tomorrow morning
The weekend will bring two different tails of fall! 50s on Saturday to the 30s on Sunday with breezy conditions all weekend
Reminder of daylight saving Saturday into Sunday!

Yesterday temperatures climbed through the 50s and topped off at 57 degrees in La Crosse. Whoo-hoo, that high temperature is above average! But when you average in our low temperature of 31 degrees, it will be added to the below-average section.

Back to cooler

High temperatures will fall back into the 40s today. A northerly wind will tap into the region with a lack of sunshine. This will keep the jacket weather around.

Overnight a weak disturbance will slide across Minnesota. Flurries will be possible early Friday morning. A dusting of snowfall will mainly affect southeastern MN and north of I-90.

Then by the late afternoon, the sunshine will gradually make its appearance. Yet, it will not be early enough to bring a mild day. So temperatures will settle into the 40s again.

Holiday weekend

Tie-down your Halloween decorations! Winds will pick up speed Saturday with the potential to gust to 40 mph through Sunday. On Saturday, with a southerly wind, it will bring a warmer day nearing average.

Then overnight Saturday into Sunday a frontal system will pass. This could bring the chance for areas of light rain, very isolated. But it will also switch winds to come from the north Sunday. Highs will only be in the 30s yet again to start November.

Remember: Daylight saving is Saturday into Sunday, where we gain an hour!

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett

Alyssa Triplett

