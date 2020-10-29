BREAKING: Biden to travel to Milwaukee Friday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW) — Joe Biden will travel to Milwaukee on Friday.

According to the campaign announcement, Biden is discussing bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and winning the battle for the soul of the nation.”

He is scheduled to speak at 6:30 pm. No other details were made available.

This will mark Biden’s third visit to Wisconsin this year. His last trip to the state was when he visited Kenosha following the unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

In September, Biden also visited Manitowoc for a campaign event.

President Trump has a rally planned for Green Bay, also on Friday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.