Community Thanksgiving Dinner still happening

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner will still happen on November 26, but only through pickup and delivery.

The dinner will not be a sit down meal in-person.

People can order their meals for delivery or carryout starting November 1 when the website goes live and the telephone number is available.

Planning committee chair Ruth McQuiston-Keil said people ordering carryout can pickup the meals at the La Crosse Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"This dinner is not just for the needy or the poor," McQuiston-Keil said. "It is for everybody because our community is made up of all walks of life as far as profession, ethnicity, interests, cultures and we feel that this is a great time with all of those differences out there especially in today's age to come together."

She said people need to include their name, phone number and email when they order food.

They're also looking for volunteers to help pack and take meals out. McQuiston-Keil said the La Crosse County Health Department approved the plan and that all volunteers will wear masks and work socially distant.