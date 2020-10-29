Fair housing groups: Redfin ‘redlines’ minority communities

SEATTLE (AP) — Fair housing organizations are accusing Redfin of systematic racial discrimination, saying in a lawsuit the online real estate broker offers fewer services to homebuyers and sellers in minority communities. The National Fair Housing Alliance described that as a type of digital redlining that has depressed home values and exacerbated historic injustice in the housing market. In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Thursday, the groups said a two-year investigation showed Redfin was much less likely to offer realtor services, professional photos, virtual tours, online promotion or commission rebates for homes listed in overwhelmingly minority neighborhoods. Redfin said it would comment later Thursday.