Feds wrongly tell new US citizens they missed chance to vote

BOSTON (AP) — Federal immigration officials are acknowledging they erroneously told some new U.S. citizens in Massachusetts that they could not vote in next week’s election because they had missed the registration deadline. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said Thursday that officials at some recent naturalization ceremonies mistakenly told new citizens that they were ineligible to vote. State election law actually allows new citizens to register until the day before an election if they became citizens after the deadline. The immigration agency says the error was based on information from a state website. The agency has contacted all new citizens who may have received incorrect information.