French police: 2 dead in knife attack near church in Nice

PARIS (AP) — French police say two people have been killed and several injured in a knife attack near a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice. The assailant was arrested after the Thursday morning attack and taken to a nearby hospital after being injured during his arrest, a police offical said. He was believed to be acting alone, the official said. The lower house of parliament suspended a debate on new virus confinement measures and held a mment of silence for the victims. The reason for the attack is unclear. It comes as France is under high alert for terrorist attacks.