WATCH 1:30 pm: Gov. Evers, DHS officials update on COVID-19

1:05 pm

News app viewers can watch here

At 1:30 p.m., Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and members of the Department of Health Services will provide an update on the efforts to reduce the effects of COVID-19 in the state.

You can watch live on WXOW.com, on our news app, and on Facebook.

Kevin Millard

Kevin Millard-Social Media Digital Content Manager for WXOW.

