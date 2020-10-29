Gray wolf removed from endangered species protection list

ST. PAUL, MN (KBJR) – The gray wolf is being removed from the U.S. Endangered Species Act list.

According to an announcement by U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt Thursday, the wolf population has recovered and the animal no longer requires federal protection.

Bernhardt was at the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge to announce that state and tribal wildlife management agency professionals will resume responsibility for management and protection of delisted gray wolves.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will monitor the species for five years to ensure the continued success of the species, according to Bernhardt’s office.

