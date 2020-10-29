 Skip to Content

Increase in COVID cases forces some schools to return to fully virtual learning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Several area school districts are returning to full-time virtual learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, and Bangor are reverting students to an all virtual learning schedule by Monday.

Aquinas Catholic Schools continue to use a hybrid model with in-person learning for now.

The School District of La Crosse, which hasn't returned to in-person classes, has extended its projected return date to November 15.

In a statement posted on the district's website, it said,

The primary metrics indicate we should be conducting virtual learning for all students at this time. The secondary metrics indicate COVID-19 conditions in the community are getting worse.

While we will continue to reassess our learning mode each week, we do not anticipate being able to transition to in-person learning in two weeks.

We are continuing to investigate how to safely provide in-person learning for grades K-2 if community conditions do not fall within the standards established by our model. 

It went on to say that between October 19-25, the district had three positive cases and no close contacts of a positive case in the district.

So far, they've seen a total of 22 positive cases and 41 close contacts for the school year. The site also said there are seven current active cases in the district.

