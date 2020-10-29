Israel lights candles for Rabin 25 years after assassination

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israelis lit thousands of candles on Thursday to mark the 25th anniversary of the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, who was shot dead by a Jewish extremist as he pursued peace with the Palestinians. The Yitzhak Rabin Center planned to light 25,000 candles in the central Tel Aviv square where he was assassinated on Nov. 4, 1995, after addressing a peace rally, and which is now named for him. Israel holds memorial ceremonies to mark the anniversary according to the Jewish calendar.