JetBlue is the latest airline to retreat from blocking seats

JetBlue says it plans to increase the number of seats it will fill on planes starting in December. That makes JetBlue the latest airline to retreat from blocking middle seats to give passengers more space because of the pandemic. A JetBlue spokesman said Thursday that the airline still plans to limit seating through the holidays but hasn’t decided how many seats to leave empty. Southwest plans to end blocking middle seats on Dec. 1. And Delta and Alaska Airlines say they will limit capacity on flights through Jan. 6, but will end the policy early next year. The airlines are backing away from seat blocking as the number of passengers slowly rises.