Many Cubans hope US election will lead to renewed ties

HAVANA, Cuba (AP) — Cuban entrepreneurs who saw a boom in business during the Obama administration are keeping a close eye on the upcoming presidential election. Few countries in Latin America have seen as dramatic a change in U.S. relations during the Trump years or have as much at stake in who wins the vote. A Trump reelection would likely spell another four years of tightened U.S. sanctions while some expect a Biden administration to carry out at least some opening. The U.S. election comes at a critical time for the island 90 miles from U.S. shores.