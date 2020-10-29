Merkel warns Germans of a ‘difficult winter’ as virus surges

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel has told Germans to expect a “difficult winter” as the number of newly reported coronavirus cases in the country hit a new high. Merkel spoke Thursday in Parliament a day after she and the governors of Germany’s 16 states agreed upon far-reaching restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, including the closure of bars and restaurants, limits on social contacts and bans on concerts and other public events. Germany’s disease control agency said authorities reported 16,774 new positive tests for COVID-19 in the past day, pushing the country’s total to close to half a million. The Robert Koch Institute also recorded 89 additional deaths, taking the country’s total to 10,272.