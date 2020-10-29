Minnesota Congressional Candidate Dan Feehan hears how COVID impacts voters’ lives

LA CRESCENT, Minn. - (WXOW) - Minnesota's 1st District congressional candidate Dan Feehan met with area educators, local business owners, health care professionals, and families to hear about how the pandemic has impacted their lives.

The virtual conference included a professor from Winona State, a hospital-based internal medicine physician, a U.S. Navy Veteran, and small business owner, a farmer from the Albert Lee area, and a mother from Rochester.

They voiced their concerns and problems each of them is facing and how they would like them fixed.

In one instance, a mother shared her personal story about healthcare and her daughter. She explained how they brought her home on Valentine's Day and within a week or so, she noticed she wasn't doing well. They took her in and were referred to Mayo right away where doctors diagnosed her week-old daughter with a respiratory infection. When they brought her home, she had some lingering symptoms and they eventually found out that it was COVID-19 by having the anti-body test done.

Her daughter is now considered to have a pre-existing health condition. When they were going through it, she wondered what they would have done if they didn't have insurance like so many others. She explained her frustration with the current administration and how she believes the seriousness of this virus isn't being taken into account, especially in young children.

"Folks are exhausted right now," said Feehan. "They are exhausted from the chaos that has been a part of Washington D.C. They are exhausted from a pandemic that is not under control in any way, shape, or form because of a lack of a national strategy. They are exhausted from the failed leadership of Washington. They feel quit on and with that they want change and that idea of change is not just changing who is in charge, but the change they expect when they elect change. That is the idea of affordable health care, the idea of affordable prescription drugs, for protecting rural care especially and getting this pandemic under control with a national strategy that also makes sure our economy is not suffering on account of it. That's what they are hearing and they want to hear how you're going to fight for them because when they look at Washington right now when they look at someone like Congressman Hagedorn, they see someone who has not stood up to fight for them. They see someone who has taken care of the people around him with taxpayer money instead of fighting for them. They see someone who is not working nearly as hard as they are."

The race between Feehan and his competitor, incumbent Rep. Jim Hagedorn is expected to be tight just like it was in 2018 when Hagedorn won by less than half a percentage point.

In response to the event Feehan held today, Rep. Hagedorn replied in a statement, saying:

"Before COVID-19 hit, Minnesota and the U.S. boasted the strongest economy in our lifetime with record low unemployment. Certainly, the pause in the economy associated with the coronavirus has set our economy back. I regularly travel throughout the First District and visit Main Street businesses and discuss the issues with community leaders, business owners, employees and residents of southern Minnesota. The most consistent concern I hear is the need to sustain our small businesses and reopen Minnesota’s economy, fully."

"I have consistently supported reopening our economy and have been an open and direct critic of Gov. Walz’s arbitrary decrees that limited business activity and our constitutional rights. By contrast, my opponent has never criticized Walz’s heavy handed approach that shut down or severely restricted hospitals, small businesses, churches, schools and other entities. I have taken a stand for people in need of routine medical care and cancer screenings, our small businesses (vs. big box stores), our First Amendment right to freely worship, and enable border town small businesses to compete and not lose business to Wisconsin, Iowa and South Dakota."

The election is now just five days away and candidates are making their last stops on the campaign trail while trying to still get through to voters.