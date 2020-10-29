Minnesota reports 2,872 more COVID-19 cases, 32 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported that there were 2,872 more people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

In Winona County, 40 new cases were reported. Winona County Health and Human Services said. The cases range in age from 4 to 82.

Houston County had a dozen with Fillmore County recorded 19 new cases on Thursday according to MDH.

A total of 142,311 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 14,095 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 500 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 124,379 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported more than 31,000 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 2,770,450. Aproximately 1,819,873 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department said, noting that some people get tested more than once.

The Department also reported in Thursday's update that 32 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Twenty of the people who died were reported as residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,419 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. Health officials said 1,689 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also said a total of 9,991 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,642 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

