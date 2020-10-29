Minnesota, Maryland look to rebound in Friday night clash

For Minnesota, the delayed opening of the Big Ten football season was definitely not worth the wait. Ditto for Maryland. After being ousted from the Top 25 with a 49-24 thrashing at home by Michigan last Saturday, the Golden Gophers are determined to make sure the disheartening defeat doesn’t have a lasting impact. On Friday they’ll take on the Terrapins, who also will be in bounce-back mode after losing at Northwestern 43-3 in the opener. The game will be held at Maryland with no fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.