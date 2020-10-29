Mistletoe Market to open next month in West Salem

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- The 2nd Annual Mistletoe Market, hosted by Amy from Upcycling by Amy happening in November.

Due to the risk of COVID-19, organizers are selling time slots for a VIP shopping day. They've divided up the VIP Shopping time into 3 time slot options. Choose the time slot you prefer below and your ticket will get you in door during those hours (no need to print your ticket, we will have your name on the list.)

TICKET COST: 12-2pm $8, 2-4pm $5, 4-6pm $3 –> Half of all proceeds will be donated to local charities and food banks

The show will be Friday, November 20th from 12-6pm (VIP shopping- Ticket required for specific time slot) and Saturday, November 21st from 9-3pm. Admittance is free all day on Saturday.

Tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE, event will occur rain, (snow) or shine. If event needs to be canceled due to COVID-19, all of the ticket sales will be donated to local charities.