Misty’s Dance Unlimited hosting virtual Halloween celebration for the community to enjoy

ONALASKA, Wis. - (WXOW) - Misty's Dance Unlimited is hosting a free and safe virtual Boo Bash for kids ages 2-7 on Friday, October 30 from 6-6:30 p.m. for families and kids to enjoy in place of their typical Halloween celebration.

This event gives people an opportunity to celebrate the holiday in a different format than usual while having the same amount of fun.

"It's so important to provide something for kids that feels like normal," said Misty Lown, Owner of Misty's Dance Unlimited. "I have five kids of my own and Halloween was a fall favorite for years. They would look forward to going out and picking out their costume and counting their candy and the backside of knocking on all those doors for months. This is a way that we can give them a little bit of that traditional experience but in a 100% safe way."

The event will feature virtual hostesses, dancing, games, and they are going to wind them down at the end with a Halloween story before they go back to their parents for the night.

"Parents should also know that there's going to be a nine-page digital download with crosswords and coloring pages so if they need to keep the kids busy for a little while after the Boo Bash is done, we've got the resources to do that," said Lown.

Anyone interested in attending virtual Halloween must pre-register to receive the link to the virtual zoom. They can register for the event at bit.ly/boobash2020.com. It is free and open to the entire community.