Nokia profit up, new CEO pledges to boost 5G investments

HELSINKI (AP) — Telecom equipment maker Nokia has reported improved third-quarter earnings largely in line with expectations. But it acknowledges it faced challenges in the race for new generation 5G networks and pledged to invest more. It also said it would revamp business strategy under its new CEO. The Espoo, Finland-based maker of new-generation 5G mobile and other networks said Thursday that its net profit for the July-September period was up 14% at 305 million euros ($358 million). Sales were down 7% at 5.3 billion euros. Nokia’s quarterly report is the first one under new CEO Pekka Lundmark, who took over the company’s top spot in August.