Onalaska girls cross country defines what a team is

ONALASKA, WIS. (WXOW) - When you hear Onalaska Cross Country, you may think of the Malecek triplets. They've finished one, two, and three in every race this year, but it's the rest of the girls that makes this team extra special.

"All of them in their own right are phenomenal runners that on any other team would be that teams first or second runner," said head coach, Darin Shepardson.

"It's cool that we have that depth and it's neat but sometimes I think those girls get overshadowed and I know for the Malecek triplets, they want their team to be in the spotlight," Coach Shepardson added.

The team is preparing for the state race on October 31st and they understand the importance.

"We just all need to run the best races of our lives and push ourselves to the max," said Onalaska senior runner, Ellie Smith.

"Our girls know that if they were on a different team, yes, they might get more recognition, but I don't think that they would choose that over being part of this team and what it means to be an Onalaska Hilltopper," said Coach Shepardson.

Six out of the seven runners are seniors. They've made it to state all four years but will try to cement their team in the Onalaska record books with a state title on Saturday, October 31st.