Polish president backtracks on abortion view amid protests

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president says women themselves should have the right to abortion in case of congenitally damaged fetuses. President Andrzej Duda’s words signal an apparent breaking of ranks with a conservative leadership that pushed a ban that has led to mass street protests. In a radio interview Duda said: “It cannot be that the law requires this kind of heroism from a woman.” He spoke after seven straight days of huge protests across Poland following a constitutional court ruling declaring it unconstitutional to terminate a pregnancy due to fetal congenital defects. The ruling effectively bans almost all abortions in a country that already had one of Europe’s most restrictive abortion laws.