Pompeo, in Indonesia, renews China attacks as US vote looms

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Indonesia renewing the Trump administration’s rhetorical onslaught against China as the American presidential election looms. With China a central theme in President Donald Trump’s campaign to win a second term in just five days, Pompeo took aim at Chinese aggressiveness in the South China Sea, where it has advanced maritime and territorial claims over the objections of its smaller neighbors. Speaking in Jakarta, the headquarters of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Pompeo praised Indonesia’s leadership in ASEAN for pushing back on what he called China’s unlawful claims. Pompeo delivered similar messages in India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives and is expected to hold to that theme on the last stop in Vietnam on Friday.