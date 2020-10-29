Portland, Oregon delays vote to cut $18M more from police

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s city council has delayed a vote on an additional $18 million in cuts to the police budget in Oregon’s largest city until after next week’s presidential election. Mayor Ted Wheeler says in a statement after the decision late Wednesday that three council members including himself needed more time to evaluate the impact of the police service cuts. City lawmakers over the summer already slashed nearly $16 million from the nearly $230 million police budget. The proposal for additional cuts was advanced by Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. She is first Black woman to serve on the City Council.