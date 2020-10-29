Report slams UK’s Labour Party for tolerating anti-Semitism

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s equalities watchdog says the country’s opposition Labour Party failed to stamp out anti-Semitism and committed “unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination” against members of the Jewish community. The Equality and Human Rights Commission found “significant failings” and a “lack of leadership” in how the left-of-center party handled allegations of anti-Semitism among its members. Labour has faced allegations that anti-Semitism was allowed to fester under the 2015-2019 leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, a long-time supporter of Palestinians and a critic of Israel. New leader Keir Starmer has vowed to stamp out anti=Semitism. He said the report marked a “day of shame” for the party and there would be “no more denials or excuses.”