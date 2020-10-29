Sheriff: More victims come forward in sexual assault investigation

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are looking into allegations from other victims of a suspect arrested earlier in October in a sexual assault investigation.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested Jerome Leuck, 74, of Cashton on October 14 on a number of charges related to sexual assault of a child that go as far back as 2011.

The sheriff's office said that since Leuck's arrest, four other people made allegations that as children they were sexually assaulted by Leuck.

Investigators continue to look into the allegations. Once the investigation is complete, they'll forward the information to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

Leuck was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court on October 15. The sheriff's office said he was released that day after posting a $1,000 cash bond.

He's due back in court on November 23.