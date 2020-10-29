Short of medics as virus surges, central Europe sounds alarm

KYJOV, Czech Republic (AP) — With coronavirus cases surging in many central European countries, soldiers, firefighters, students and retired doctors are being asked to help shore up buckling health care systems. Even before the pandemic, many of these countries faced a tragic shortage of medical personnel due to years of underfunding in their public health sectors and an exodus of doctors and nurses to better paying jobs in Western Europe after the nations joined the European Union in 2004. Now, with the virus ripping through their hospitals, many health workers have been sickened, compounding the shortfall.