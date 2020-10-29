Tools for Schools’ teacher uses toys for learning

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW)- October's Tools for Schools winner teaches kindergarten at Galesville Elementary School, and she believes that play is an important part of learning.

WXOW, Brenengen Auto, Dependable Solutions, and River Bank presented Jennifer Henderson with a $750 check on Thursday.

She said she plans to use it to buy educational toys for her students.

The pandemic has changed so much about in-person learning. Henderson's students spend most of the day in the classroom, including when they eat breakfast and lunch.

So, Henderson decided to make it more fun for them.

"It's so exciting. I'm really happy that I will be able to offer more choices to my kindergartners this year. It's been a challenging year and especially when a lot of the items that they use throughout the day have to be quarantined until they can be disinfected. This will help them have more choices and hopefully have more exciting and engaging things to do throughout their school day."

Henderson said she plans to buy more items for the math and science center, like magnets, scales and magnifying glasses.

