UK’s Lloyds bank returns to profit on housing market rebound

LONDON (AP) — British’s Lloyds Banking Group returned to profit in the third quarter of the year as it benefited from a rebound in the housing market after the coronavirus lockdown of the spring was eased. However, the bank warned Thursday that the outlook remains “highly uncertain” following the resurgence of the coronavirus and a lack of clarity over Britain’s post-Brexit trade discussions with the European Union. During the third quarter, the company said activity levels picked up, particularly mortgage applications and consumer spending. During the three months to the end of September, Lloyds reported a net profit of 688 million pounds ($895 million) against last year’s equivalent loss of 238 million pounds.