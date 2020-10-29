UN weather agency: Moderate to strong La Nina this year

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. weather agency says the La Nina climate phenomenon has developed and is expected to last into next year, affecting temperatures, precipitation and storm patterns in many parts of the world. The World Meteorological Organization in Geneva said Thursday that La Nina, characterized by abnormally cold sea surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean, is “expected to be moderate to strong” this year. A La Nina usually means a more active Atlantic hurricane season, with more and perhaps stronger storms. This year’s La Nina is also expected to bring drier than usual conditions to East Africa during the planting season, and perhaps wetter conditions to northern areas in North America.