US allows Jerusalem-born citizens to put Israel on passports

JERUSALEM (AP) — The United States will allow Americans born in disputed Jerusalem to list Israel as their place of birth on passports and other documents. The new policy was announced Thursday, a day after the U.S. amended science accords signed with Israel to apply to institutions in the occupied West Bank. The changes, enacted days before the U.S. election, appeared to be aimed at shoring up the support of evangelical Christians and other Israel backers. President Donald Trump broke with decades of U.S. policy by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2017. Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 war along with the West Bank, territories the Palestinians seek as part of their future state.